Officer Who Shot Ex-Detective Not Charged

A Kansas police officer who fatally shot a former police detective during a scuffle will not be charged with a crime, officials say.
The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office investigated the November shooting of Lionel Womack, and found no wrongdoing, the Kansas City Star reported.
Jonathan Carter, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said that no charges will be filed against the Kansas City officer who shot Womack.
Police have said two officers confronted Womack following 911 calls about a man standing in a road pointing at the sky and trying to jump in front of traffic.
Within seconds of confronting Womack, the former detective had disarmed one officer and pointed the weapon at him, leading the second officer to shoot Womack, investigators said.
The confrontation and shooting were captured on police video.
Authorities have not released the names of the officers involved.