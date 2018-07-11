WIBW News Now!

Officer with K-9 involved in accident Tuesday

by on July 11, 2018 at 4:24 AM (2 hours ago)

Three people and a police dog were taken for treatment after a car accident Tuesday afternoon in Topeka.

Around 3 p.m. a driver initiated a pursuit with Topeka Police and the K-9 officer was headed that way.

Twenty-three-year-old Christopher J. Janes was southbound on Topeka Boulevard at 12th Street when he hit a westbound 2015 Jeep driven by 68-year-old Linda K. Temple. Janes, Temple, and 16-year-old Avery Temple-Bowie were all taken to a hospital for minor injuries. The K-9 was not hurt, but was also checked out as a precaution. Everyone was buckled up.