Officer Won’t Face Charges For Shooting

Jul 27, 2022 @ 7:49am

A school resource officer who shot and wounded a Kansas high school student after the student shot him four times won’t face charges because he believed his life was in danger, a prosecutor has announced.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said school resource officer Erik Clark shot Jaylon Elmore at Olathe East High School after Elmore shot Clark four times inside an assistant principal’s office on March 4th.

An assistant principal, Kaleb Stoppel, was shot and wounded during the exchange, “most likely” by two bullets fired by Clark, Howe said in a report.

Elmore and Clark each fired four shots.

Clark was hit four times.

Elmore was hospitalized for weeks before he was jailed on $1 million bond on an attempted capital murder charge.

He pleaded not guilty.

