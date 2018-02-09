WIBW News Now!

Officers in Dominique White shooting return to work

by on February 9, 2018 at 12:55 PM (3 hours ago)

Two Topeka police officers who fatally shot a man have returned to work with the police department.

City spokeswoman Molly Hadfield said Thursday that officers Michael Cruse and Justin Mackey returned from administrative leave on Wednesday.  She would not reveal their duty assignments.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports officers were placed on leave September 28th after Dominique White was shot and killed near a park in Topeka.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay ruled in December that the shooting was justified.  He said while White was fleeing from the officers, he moved his hand over a pocket that contained a gun.  In January, city officials said an internal police investigation found the officers followed department policies during the confrontation.

White’s family has consistently questioned whether the shooting was justified.

