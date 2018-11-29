Officers will not be charged; charges filed against Trevon Brown in October incident

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced today that his office has completed the review process on the October 11, 2018 shooting incident between officers of the Topeka Police Department and Trevon Lorenzo Brown.

In the early morning hours of October 11, 2018, members of a Topeka Police Department burglary task force were patrolling the area around the 3200 Block of SW MacVicar due to a recent spike in vehicle burglaries. At approximately 3:00 AM officers made contact with a suspicious person, later identified as Trevon Lorenzo Brown.

Brown, who was armed with a firearm, fired multiple shots while fleeing on foot. At approximately 9:40 AM, after conducting a neighborhood search, a second encounter between Brown and law enforcement resulted in additional shots being exchanged. Eventually, Brown was taken into custody after being struck twice. The investigation of the case was turned over to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

On November 13, 2018, the KBI turned over the results of the investigation to the District Attorney. Kagay said that his office reviewed the conduct of the five Topeka Police Officers that discharged their weapons, as well as the conduct of Brown.

Kagay announced that Brown has been charged with twelve separate crimes, including: four counts of Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer (Level 6 Felonies); two counts of Interference with Law Enforcement (Level 9 Felonies); two counts of Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm (B misdemeanors); Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Level 8 Felony); and three counts of Burglary to a Vehicle (Level 9 Felonies). Kagay further announced that the conduct of the officers involved has been determined to be justified as both self defense and defense of others, and his office would not be seeking any criminal charges against those officers.

Brown’s bond is currently set at $250,000 and his case is now set for a Criminal Assignment Docket at 2:00 PM on December 6, 2018, in order to schedule future appearances. The KBI will continue handling the investigation of this case. Anyone with information related to this crime should report that information directly to the KBI. The charges are allegations of criminal conduct only. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.