Oklahoma man sentenced to ‘Hard 50’ for Kansas murder, arson

by on August 4, 2017 at 8:07 AM (1 hour ago)

An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to at least 50 years in prison for killing his estranged wife’s boyfriend.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release that 33-year-old Thad Christopher Green, of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, was sentenced Thursday in
Montgomery County to life without eligibility for parole for 50 years in the death of Cameron Wawrzyniak.

Wawrzyniak’s body was found inside a burning house near Independence, Kansas, in December 2015.

Green also was sentenced to four years and five months for other charges arising from the crime.

He was found guilty in May of first-degree murder, arson and aggravated burglary.

