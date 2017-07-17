Oklahoma Ranch Tops 18 Teams At Santa Fe Trail Ranch Rodeo

Buford Ranches from Craig County, Oklahoma, topped 18 teams to win the Santa Fe Trail Ranch Rodeo at Council Grove.

Sanctioned by the Working Ranch Cowboys Association (WRCA), the rodeo featured cowboys competing in ranch bronc riding, team penning, calf branding, stray gathering and wild cow milking.

These events have close semblance to what the cowboys do every day for their ranch professions.

In the two go-round competition, Jackie Joe Donaldson, Ty Davenport, C.J. Horn, and Ryan Rhinehart, and Thomas Smith claimed the team championship.

That earns the five cowboys coveted opportunity to compete in the 22nd World Championship Ranch Rodeo at Amarillo, Texas, November 9-12.

Working toward the top title, Buford Ranches won the stray gathering Friday evening, and placed first in wild cow milking Saturday.

Arndt & Bailey Ranches from Chase and Lyon counties ranked second overall. Team members are Mike and Ryan Arndt, Richell and Wes Bailey, Bruce Beeman and Glen Collinge.

Broken H Ranch and Hebb Cattle Company from southeast Kansas joined forces to win third place. Brock and Cliff Hall, Bailey Hebb, Josh Lilley and Chris Potter rode for the ranches.

Taking the fourth place check was the Lazy B Ranch of Ellsworth County. Cowboys are Eric, Rhett, Scott and Wayne Bohl, Clint Donley and Austin Rathburn.

Cody Kendall of Beachner Brothers Livestock at St. Paul rode Little Tee Jay Paul for the Top Horse award. Kaycee Hooper, WRCA official, presented him a trophy from the American Quarter Horse Association, competition sponsor.

A Junior Ranch Rodeo Saturday morning was won by the Wilson Ranch with Cole Wilson, Carley Potter and Lola Vogel as team members.

Second and third, respectively, in the youth event went to the Stock-Potter Ranches, and Wainwright Ranch.

