Oklahoma Tabbed as Big 12 Favorite

Jul 8, 2021 @ 3:25pm

Oklahoma is the choice for the sixth straight year to win the Conference title in the Big 12 Football Preseason Poll, voted on by media representatives.

This year marks the ninth since 2011 in which the Sooners topped the preseason rankings. They have captured a Big 12-record 14 league titles, including the last six.

OU garnered 35 of 39 first-place votes and tallied 386 total points. Iowa State, last year’s Big 12 runner-up, received the other four first-place nods and finished with 351 points. Texas, Oklahoma State and TCU rounded out the top five. West Virginia was chosen sixth followed by Kansas State, Baylor, Texas Tech and Kansas. The top-two finishers in the league standings will compete in the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game to determine the 2021 Conference title. The game is scheduled for Saturday, December 4 in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Big 12 Football Media Days, Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors will be conducted next Wednesday and Thursday, July 14-15. Coverage from both days will be provided on ESPNU, Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and LHN. For additional information, follow Big12Sports.com and the Conference’s official social media platforms.

2021 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

  1.     Oklahoma (35)                                     386
  2. Iowa State (4)                                      351
  3. Texas                                                    273
  4. Oklahoma State                                    266
  5. TCU                                                      255
  6. West Virginia                                        185
  7. Kansas State                                        163
  8. Baylor                                                   124
  9. Texas Tech                                           103
  10. Kansas                                                 39
