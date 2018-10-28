Oklahoma Thumps Wildcats

The No. 8/8 Oklahoma Sooners totaled a season-high 702 total yards of offense and six touchdowns, as the Sooners overwhelmed Kansas State, 51-14, in front of 86,436 fans at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) was led by redshirt quarterback Kyler Murray, who completed 19-of-24 passing for 352 yards and three touchdowns, while redshirt freshman running back Kennedy Brooksrushed for two touchdowns and sophomore wide receiver CeeDee Lamb hauled in two touchdowns receptions.

K-State (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) collected 245 yards of total offense, scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns against the Sooners.

Sophomore quarterback Skylar Thompson led the Wildcats in yards, rushing for 54 yards on seven attempts and a touchdown and completing 13-of-21 passing for 108 yards.

HOW IT HAPPENED

K-State deferred the coin toss, resulting in Oklahoma claiming the opening kickoff. On the Sooners’ first offensive series, they drove the ball 69 yards on 7 plays, resulting in a 35-yard touchdown pass from Murray to junior tight end Grant Calcaterra.

The Sooners would rattle off 17 unanswered points in the first quarter, including an 82-yard touchdown pass from Murray to Lamb. For the Wildcats, the offense stalled in the first quarter, posting just three first downs.

After being held scoreless in the first quarter, the Wildcats responded on their first possession of the second quarter, as K-State marched down the field on 14 plays for 75 yards, resulting in a five-yard touchdown rush on a read option from Thompson. The Wildcats trailed 17-7 with 9:31 remaining in the first half.

On the following Oklahoma possessions, the Sooners found 14 points on consecutive possessions, including a 75-yard drive that was capped off with a 3-yard touchdown rush by Brooks. The Oklahoma scores increased its lead to 31-7 with 2:15 left in the half.

The Sooners found their second field goal of the game after forcing a turnover on special teams, as place kicker Austin Seibert connected on a 27-yard field goal to bring the score to 34-7 at the half. K-State totaled 126 yards in the first half, while Oklahoma garnered 386 yards and 19 first downs.

The Sooners continued their impressive rushing effort in the second half, as Brooks found an alley that lead to an 86-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter, expanding the lead to 41-7 with 12:29 left in the third quarter. The 86-yard rush was the longest the Wildcats have allowed since 2015, when DeAndre Washington of Texas Tech scored on an 80-yard rush.

After the Sooner touchdown, Oklahoma added 10 more points on a 57-yard touchdown reception by Lamb, and a 22-yard field goal from Seibert to lead 51-7.

In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats found their second touchdown of the game on a 9-yard touchdown rush from senior running back Justin Silmon, his first touchdown of the season.