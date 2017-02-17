WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


44°F
Clear
Feels Like 41°
Winds South 6 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear73°
43°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear70°
47°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy74°
57°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of Rain68°
45°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear71°
45°

Olathe deputy testifies about alleged sexual assault

by on February 17, 2017 at 5:41 AM (3 hours ago)

A Kansas sheriff’s deputy says two Kansas City-area men who are charged with kidnapping and raping her referred to each other by name during the attack.

The 22-year-old Johnson County deputy testified Thursday in the preliminary hearing for 25-year-old William Luth, of Blue Springs, Missouri, and 21-year-old
Brady Newman-Caddell, of Independence, Missouri.

Each man is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sodomy and two counts of rape.

The Kansas City Star reports that the deputy said one of the men asked her for directions last October as she walked to work at the detention center in Olathe, Kansas.

She says the man punched her and forced her into the car, where the two men sexually assaulted her before releasing her.

She testified they called each other “Will” and “Brady” during the assault.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.