Olathe East Football Coach Mourned

Sep 16, 2021 @ 7:54am

The father of a football coach at a suburban Kansas City high school said he hopes his unvaccinated son’s death from COVID-19 will convince people that the disease “is real.”

KMBC reports that Chris Burnett, who coached football for Olathe East High School, and an all-female team called the Kansas City Glory, died Saturday after two weeks in the hospital, said his parents, Kim and Carolyn Burnett.

He was 34, and studying to be a physical education teacher.

His parents said they talked to him about getting vaccinated.

He eventually told them he would talk to his physician about the vaccine, but never got the chance.

“We just hope that opens up people’s eyes that COVID is real. It doesn’t care how old you are. It’s not an old people thing; it’s a people thing,” his father said.

Burnett has two daughters who currently attend the high school, and one who recently graduated.

His 12-year-old son attends a nearby middle school.

