Olathe man fined $5,000 for unlawfully importing endangered leopard cats

A Kansas man will pay a $5,000 fine for unlawfully importing endangered leopard cats.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister announced Thursday that 34-year-old Lawrence Payne, of Olathe, was fined after pleading guilty to one count of violating the Endangered Species Act.

The investigation began when Payne applied to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a breeding license for Asian leopard cats.

Investigators found three Asian leopard cats when they served a search warrant at Payne’s home. Payne admitted importing the animals.