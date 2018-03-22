Olathe man sentenced again for setting house fire and then shooting at first responders

An Olathe man was sentenced for the second time for setting a fire and then shooting at first responders who responded.

The Kansas City Star reports 63-year-old William Outhet Jr. was sentenced Thursday to nearly 14 years in prison for attempted first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he set his house on fire in February of 2013 and fired at firefighters and police officers when they arrived.

No responders were injured and firefighters rescued Outhet after they found him unconscious in the home with a shotgun across his chest.

Outhet was sentenced in 2014 to 15 years and four months in prison. The Kansas Court of Appeals vacated his arson conviction and ordered resentencing for the attempted murder charge.

