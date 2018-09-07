Olathe Man Sentenced For Filing a False Tax Return

An Olathe man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for filing a false tax return, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said. In addition, the defendant was ordered to pay more than $454,000 in restitution.

58-year-old Daniel Forster of Olathe pleaded guilty to causing a false tax return to be submitted to the Internal Revenue Service. In his plea, he admitted the crime occurred while he was one of three shareholders who owned an S corporation located in Olathe. Forster was responsible for the financial operations of the business, including overseeing corporate books and records and submitting tax information to a professional tax preparer.

Forster used funds belonging to the business to pay personal expenses such as credit card payments and then falsely represented those payments as deductible expenses.