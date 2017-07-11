Olathe man sentenced for selling merchandise he stole from employer

An Olathe man convicted of stealing more than $275,000 in merchandise while working at sporting goods store was sentenced Monday to a year and a day in federal prison, according to a news release.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says 41-year-old Craig W. Sullivan pleaded guilty in April to one count of wire fraud. In his plea, Sullivan admitted to stealing merchandise, primarily Garmin GPS devices, while working for Gary Gribble’s Running Sports, which has five locations in the Kansas City area and additional stores in Lawrence and Topeka.

Sullivan oversaw merchandise arriving at the main store in Overland Park and was responsible for distributing items to the other locations.

Sullivan would sell the stolen items to a buyer in California via Craigslist. The buyer used PayPal to send Sullivan 51 payments totaling $275,780.

Beall says the crime was discovered when Garmin wrote a letter saying Gary Gribble’s Running Stores was being terminated as a retailer. Garmin said devices sent to the store had been sold on eBay for less than the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

In addition to his prison sentence, Sullivan was ordered to pay back the money he money he made from the stolen merchandise.