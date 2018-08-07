Olathe man sentenced to life in prison without parole for hate crime killing

Adam W. Purinton of Olathe was sentenced today to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the February 2017 killing of an Indian national and the shooting of two other men.

Purinton shot and killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla, as well as shot and injured Indian national Alok Madasini and Kansas resident Ian Grillot at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe.

Earlier this year, Purinton pleaded guilty in federal court to hate crime and firearm offenses arising out of the shooting. At his federal guilty-plea hearing, Purinton admitted in open court that he targeted and shot Kuchibhotla and Madasani because of their race, color, and national origin, and that he shot Grillot during an attempt to flee the scene of the crime. Purinton has also pleaded guilty in state court to charges of murder and attempted murder, and has been sentenced to a term of life imprisonment in state prison.

Sunayana Dumala, the widow of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, addressed Purinton in her victim-impact statement: “My husband was more than what you chose to address him as. Always kind, caring, and respectful to others. Srinu and I came to the United States of America full of dreams and aspirations. . . . Now, my American Dream – and that of Srinu’s – is broken. If you could have kept your anger inside and spoke to my husband softly, Srinu would have been more than happy to share his background and help you understand that not every brown skinned person is suspicious or evil, but kind, smart and contributing to America. Instead you chose to rage and bully in anger and when you were stopped, you decided to take their lives. . . . use the time that is being given to you to educate yourself and inform others who are still out in the open and stop them from killing innocent people as you did – choosing violence over kindness.”

“The crimes at issue in this case are detestable,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said. “The defendant acted with clear premeditation in murdering one man, and attempting to murder a second man, simply because of their race, religion, and national origin. As a result, a promising young life has been tragically cut short, and other lives have been filled with suffering. Securing this sentence is important not only to the victims and their loved ones, but also to our justice system and our nation as a whole. While we cannot undo the irreparable harm that this defendant has done, some measure of justice for the victims’ families has been achieved. Such hateful crimes will remain a priority for the Department of Justice.”

“No matter who you are, what you believe, or how you worship, you should be able to live without fear of becoming a victim of hate crimes. We hope today’s sentencing brings some closure for the victims and their families,” said U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister for the District of Kansas.

This case was investigated jointly by the Olathe Police Department and the Kansas City Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Tris Hunt and David Zabel of the District of Kansas, and Trial Attorney Christopher J. Perras of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.