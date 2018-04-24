WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


68°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 68°
Winds NW 21 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Rain79°
50°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Rain53°
39°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy69°
40°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear71°
44°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear75°
49°

Olathe mother accused of trying to kill her three children found competent to stand trial

by on April 24, 2018 at 2:54 PM (3 hours ago)

A suburban Kansas City mother has been found competent to stand trial on charges that she gave her three children medication to try and kill them before taking it herself.

The Kansas City Star reports that attorneys for 37-year-old Therese Roever requested a mental evaluation for the Olathe woman.  A judge reviewed the results before finding Friday that Roever is able to understand the proceedings and help her attorneys defend her in the attempted capital murder case.

Court documents say two of the children would have died if they hadn’t been found and rushed to a hospital.  The records also show Roever and her ex-husband have been involved in long-running litigation involving domestic issues, including child custody.

Roever is jailed on $1 million bond.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.