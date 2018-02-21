WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


28°F
Overcast
Feels Like 23°
Winds East 5 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Ice Pellets36°
28°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy42°
31°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Thunderstorm44°
26°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear50°
24°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear55°
36°

Olathe woman charged after allegedly giving children medication to kill them

by on February 21, 2018 at 5:41 PM

An Olathe woman has been charged with one count of attempted capital murder after she allegedly gave her three children medication to try and kill them.

The Kansas City Star reports Johnson County authorities charged 37-year-old Therese Roever on Wednesday.  Her bond was set at $1 million.

Roever and her children were found needing medical attention in their home on Monday.  Police said Roever gave them information that made them believe she had given the children a substance meant to harm them.  Roever was taken to jail Monday night.  The children remain hospitalized but their father said Wednesday in a statement that they are recovering and should be returning home soon.

Johnson County court records show Roever and her ex-husband have been involved in long-running litigation involving domestic issues, including child custody.

Photo courtesy of Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.