Olathe woman in custody after 3 children found ill

Olathe police say a woman involved in a child custody dispute with her ex-husband is in jail after apparently giving her three children a substance meant to harm them.

The woman, 37-year-old Therese Roever, and the children were taken to hospitals after they were found by police Monday night. She was later released from the hospital and booked into the Johnson County jail.

Roever had not been charged as of Tuesday afternoon. Her attorney, Sarah Carmody, was not taking phone calls from reporters Tuesday.

Court records show Roever and her former husband were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a hearing concerning child custody issues. The hearing was cancelled and her ex-husband filed a motion for an emergency review.

Police say the children remained hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday.