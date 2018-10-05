Old World Bluestem, Real World Concerns Program Set October 8

Old World Bluestem is intruding native pastures of eastern Kansas.

It is a concern with semblances perhaps like thistles and buckbrush yet much different.

That’s according to coordinators of a special Old World Bluestem Concerns meeting Monday morning, Oct. 8, 10:30, near Beto Junction, where Highways 35 and 75 connect.

Due to vastness of the problematic issue, it’s joint effort of sponsorship through K-State Research and Extension.

Included are the Frontier District and Coffey County Extension Services, as well as the Conservations District officers serving Coffey and Osage counties. Any of those affiliates can be readily contacted for details.

On the panel of speakers are local producers Wes Girard and David Combes, along with Walt Fick, K-State range specialist; Robert Harkrader, Quail Forever official; and Scott Marsh from the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

Program topics will consist of what is Old World Bluestem?, why is it a problem?, how can it be identified?, treatment and control, and recovery of the native grass.

Best directions to the program from Beto Junction, are north on 75 to 341st Street, west to Lewelling North to 333rd Street then one-quarter mile west. Lunch will conclude the program about noon.