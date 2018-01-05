Olmstead Named Honorable Mention All-American by D2 Football

Washburn senior defensive back D.J. Olmstead has been named an Honorable Mention All-American by D2football.com.



Olmstead, who also was voted the Hero Sports Fan Choice Division II Defensive Player of the Year, was a first team all-MIAA selection finishing second in the nation in fumbles recovered with four and set a Washburn record with three interceptions returned for touchdowns during the season.



Overall he was ranked 14th in the nation in six interceptions collecting 173 return yards. For the Ichabods this past season which the Ichabods went 7-5 and defeated Angelo State in the C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl on Dec. 2, finished with 59 total tackles with seven pass break ups and three forced fumbles. He had a Washburn high of 10 tackles against Pittsburg State.