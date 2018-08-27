Omaha suspect in November traffic deaths now in custody in Jackson County

An Omaha woman is now in custody in the Jackson County Jail following extradition from Nebraska.

49-year-old Maria De Jesus Perez-Marquez of Omaha, Nebraska was recently arrested in Nebraska on a Jackson County District Court Warrant for 3 counts of involuntary manslaughter, 2 counts of aggravated battery and reckless driving.

The warrant was issued as a result on the accident investigation involving the death of three Sabetha residents, Carmen, Marlee and Stephen Ukele who were fatally injured on US Hwy 75 south of the Brown County line on November 25, 2017. Perez-Marquez appeared in an extradition hearing on Friday and waived extradition back to Kansas.