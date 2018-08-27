WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


94°F
Clear
Feels Like 103°
Winds South 25 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy94°
79°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm91°
64°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear81°
64°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm87°
73°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy93°
75°

Omaha suspect in November traffic deaths now in custody in Jackson County

by on August 27, 2018 at 2:29 PM (2 hours ago)

An Omaha woman is now in custody in the Jackson County Jail following extradition from Nebraska.

49-year-old Maria De Jesus Perez-Marquez of Omaha, Nebraska was recently arrested in Nebraska on a Jackson County District Court Warrant for 3 counts of involuntary manslaughter, 2 counts of aggravated battery and reckless driving.

The warrant was issued as a result on the accident investigation involving the death of three Sabetha residents, Carmen, Marlee and Stephen Ukele who were fatally injured on US Hwy 75 south of the Brown County line on November 25, 2017.  Perez-Marquez appeared in an extradition hearing on Friday and waived extradition back to Kansas.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.