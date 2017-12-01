O’Malley campaign to host issue forums; first forum on gun violence due in January

Republican candidate for Kansas governor Ed O’Malley is planning to spend time in 2018 listening to Kansans on what they think the state’s biggest issues are.

“We wanted to choose topics that are so important, but that candidates tend to avoid talking about,” O’Malley said.

“The first topic will be gun violence. You can’t go anywhere in America today and not have a worry about the type of violence we’ve seen across the country potentially happening where you are. In January, we’ll hold the first forum of this series. We’ll do one a month.”

The date for the first forum is not set yet. The location will be somewhere in the Kansas City metro. Though the campaign knows the first topic, the next ones are up to Kansans.

“We’re wanting help in identifying those topics,” said O’Malley. “I’d love for people to think about, what are the topics that desperately need more attention, but candidates seem to avoid talking about. We’re not going to be afraid to talk about the tough issues and I feel that Kansans are craving a governor who will address the toughest issues head on. I know, and I think most Kansans know, you do that through engagement.”

Kansans can go to omalleyforkansas.com to let the campaign know what they think the future forums should be about.

“Leadership is about engaging people,” O’Malley said. “It’s about asking big questions to get them thinking and imagining together and discovering ways forward. We need a governor who can do that. Some of my opponents, Kris Kobach, in particular, I don’t know if Kris Kobach has ever asked a Kansan a question. I don’t know if he’s ever been curious to bring people together from different perspectives and help a group discover a way forward. That’s what

leadership is. We need that in this state so desperately on all the big issues and I am determined to help Kansans get it.”

Future dates and venues for forums across Kansas have not been set yet.