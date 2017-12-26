O’Malley says Kansas ‘craves leadership’

Republican candidate for Governor in 2018 Ed O’Malley feels bad for current Kansas Governor Sam Brownback, who will now need to be renominated to a post in the Trump administration after his nomination was not retained by the U.S. Senate when it closed its business for the year last week.

“This is confusing for Kansas,” said O’Malley. “We need to know who the Governor is. We need to know who is preparing the budget. We need to know who to talk to when we have questions or issues. There’s a question about leadership in this whole thing. This state craves leadership right now. It is so clear to me. This type of ambiguity does not reflect what leadership looks like in this situation.”

This goes back to a theme of O’Malley’s campaign, which is that he does not aspire to any office other than Governor of Kansas.

“We have so many issues right now,” said O’Malley. “We’ve got to give this job to somebody who wants this job because of what this job is. The issues are so big. If we give this job to somebody who would rather go be a U.S. Senator, would rather go be President, would rather go do something in the Trump administration, I think we’re going to really struggle to solve problems. We have major issues facing our state right now from a budget standpoint, from a school finance standpoint. We need someone focused on exercising leadership to solve those challenges, not as a stepping stone for their career.”

Government transparency needs to be an important feature of the next Governor’s administration.

“Transparency is a value of conservatism,” said O’Malley. “It’s about trusting people more than trusting government. People aren’t transparent, I think, for two main reasons. Number one, because they’re afraid. They know they’ve screwed up or they might have screwed up and they’re afraid, they don’t want you to see that, they don’t want to admit that, or, two they’re too proud. They think they don’t need anybody else to know. They think they have all the answers. Fear or pride are both really bad qualities to be embedded inside our leaders.”

For more information on O’Malley’s campaign, go here.