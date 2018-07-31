On Heat Stroke Awareness Day and every day, look before you lock

July 31 is Heatstroke Awareness Day, so it’s a good time to remember that anywhere that you have a car seat, look before you lock.

“Open that back door and look in the back seat every single time before you lock your vehicle and walk away,” said Amber Rollins with KidsandCars.org. “The reason that this is so important is because more than half of hot car deaths happen when a child is unknowingly left behind by an otherwise, loving, responsible and in most cases, in fact, highly educated parent.”

Changes in routine increase the danger of forgetting baby.

“In almost every single case where a child is unknowingly left in a car, we see some type of change in the normal, daily routine,” said Rollins. “A couple other factors that we see almost every single time is that the parent isn’t getting enough sleep, which is kind of universal for anybody who has a young child. Also, those children are in rear-facing car seats in the backseat.”

A rear-facing car seat looks the same to the driver whether baby is in it or not.

“We want to put something in the backseat, right in front of your child’s car seat on the floor board that you really wouldn’t get far in your day without having to go back and get,” said Rollins. “It’s not that the item is more important than the baby. It’s just that you actually have to use it for something early on in your day.”

An item like a key card to get in to work or a cell phone that you use for work or something like your purse are all good things to put next to the car seat every time just so you have to go back there and double check. For more information on keeping kids safe in hot cars, go to KidsandCars.org.