Onaga man arrested for aggravated battery and endangering a child

August 6, 2018

On Sunday, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Onaga Police Department responded to a call about an altercation between a 34-year-old male and a 16-year-old male.

During the investigation, it was alleged that 34-year-old Ryan Hager had acted in a reckless and intentional manner that caused the 16-year-old to suffer a burn on his arm.  Hager was contacted by law enforcement at his residence and was unwilling to leave.  A search warrant was issued for the residence and Hager was taken into custody without incident. 

Hager was taken into custody for arson, aggravated battery, endangering a child, interference with a law enforcement officer and illegal drug charges.  The investigation is ongoing at this time.

 