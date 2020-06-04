      Breaking News
One Arrest, One At-Large in Junction City Double Homicide

Jun 4, 2020 @ 5:57am

Early last month, Junction City Police responded to a report of “shots fired”. What they found was a double-homicide.

Officers discovered the bodies of Dillon Spencer, age 21, and Aaron Villarreal, age 19 both of Junction City.

Both were deceased of apparent gun shot wounds.

Nathaniel Holmes and a subject known as “J” were identified as suspects.

Detectives identified “J” as 18-year old Dontavion Wright of Talladega, Alabama.

Wright was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant for two counts of First-Degree Murder by Talladega Police in Talladega, Alabama.

Wright is being held on a two-million-dollar bond at the Talladega County Jail, pending extradition back to Geary County.

Officers are still actively looking for Nathaniel Holmes in reference to this case.

