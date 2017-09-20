One arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Lawrence

One man is dead and another in jail following a shooting Tuesday night in Lawrence.

Police were called around 10 p.m. to the crime scene in the 2000 block of W 27th Terrace. Officers arrived and found a man with fatal gunshot wounds.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Bryce Holladay, of Lawrence.

According to a news release, 20-year-old Steven Austin Drake III was taken into custody after being questioned by investigators.

Drake has been booked into the Douglas County Jail on one count of voluntary manslaughter.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS.