One car accident injures one in Lyon County Tuesday

by on October 18, 2017 at 4:28 AM (1 hour ago)

A 61-year old woman from Americus was hurt in an accident Tuesday afternoon in Lyon County.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Beverly Shown was northbound in the 2000 block of Road F5 in Lyon County, driving in a 2011 Dodge Avenger, when her vehicle left the roadway and entered the west ditch. After entering the ditch, the vehicle launched over a driveway and came to rest partially in the roadway after going through the ditch on the north side of the driveway.

Shown was transported to Newman Regional Health by ambulance with unknown injuries.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.