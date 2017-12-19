WIBW News Now!

One car accident injures one near Mayetta Monday

by on December 19, 2017 at 4:22 AM (6 hours ago)

A single-car wreck in Jackson County sent a Denison man to the hospital Monday.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says the accident happened around 4 p.m. near 178th Road and U.S. Highway 75 when 29-year-old Shea Deegen was driving his 2001 Kia Sephia southbound on the highway.

The Kia went off the west side of the roadway, then headed southwest, crashing into a Kansas Department of Transportation fence.

The impact caused the car to rollover numerous times, landing over 100 yards west of the highway, where it struck a tree.

Deegen was transported by Jackson County EMS to a Topeka hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.