One car accident injures one near Mayetta Monday

A single-car wreck in Jackson County sent a Denison man to the hospital Monday.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says the accident happened around 4 p.m. near 178th Road and U.S. Highway 75 when 29-year-old Shea Deegen was driving his 2001 Kia Sephia southbound on the highway.

The Kia went off the west side of the roadway, then headed southwest, crashing into a Kansas Department of Transportation fence.

The impact caused the car to rollover numerous times, landing over 100 yards west of the highway, where it struck a tree.

Deegen was transported by Jackson County EMS to a Topeka hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.