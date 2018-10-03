One dead after Wednesday morning accident in Topeka

An accident in northwest Topeka this morning has claimed one life.

Topeka Police responded just before 6 a.m. to the intersection of NW Central and NW Morse streets for a single vehicle accident involving a pickup truck. A passenger in the pickup had been ejected and died from his injuries. The driver appears unharmed and was taken to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

The identities of the victim and driver are not being released pending further investigation. No arrests or citations have been issued yet.