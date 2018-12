Fire investigators released information Friday on a morning fire in Topeka where one person was found dead.

The fire at 412 SE Lime was reported just after 10:15 a.m. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the front of the home. Firefighters found a man dead and a woman critically hurt. The woman was taken to a local hospital.

The origin of the fire was in the front bedroom.

The cause is undetermined, but foul play is not suspected.