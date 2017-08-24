WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


58°F
Clear
Feels Like 58°
Winds North 0 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear82°
61°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy83°
61°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear85°
65°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of a Thunderstorm84°
62°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear82°
60°

One dead following officer-involved shooting in Olathe

by on August 24, 2017 at 5:13 AM (3 hours ago)

One person was killed Wednesday in an officer-involved shooting in Olathe.

According to a news release, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. at a home in the 112 block of Keeler.

Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and Olathe Police Department were in the area to serve a warrant on a suspect.

At some point during the situation, at least one officer fired a weapon.

Overland Park Police Sgt. Matthew Bregel says one person was struck by the officer’s bullet and died.

The Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Team is handling the investigation.

No additional details have been released at this time.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle