One dead following officer-involved shooting in Olathe

One person was killed Wednesday in an officer-involved shooting in Olathe.

According to a news release, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. at a home in the 112 block of Keeler.

Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and Olathe Police Department were in the area to serve a warrant on a suspect.

At some point during the situation, at least one officer fired a weapon.

Overland Park Police Sgt. Matthew Bregel says one person was struck by the officer’s bullet and died.

The Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Team is handling the investigation.

No additional details have been released at this time.