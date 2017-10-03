One dead, one critically injured in central Topeka shooting

Police say one person is dead and another was critically injured in an early morning shooting in central Topeka.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Westview Apartments in the 1300 block of SW Western.

Lt. Andrew Beightel says a man and a woman were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Topeka Police Department spokesperson Amy McCarter says the male victim died at the scene and the woman suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police have not been able to identify a suspect and are searching the area around the apartment. Officers were seen looking into an apartment next to the building where the shooting occurred.

At one point, officers appear to have gained entry to the building through a broken window on the bottom floor and were searching inside with flashlights.

Additional details were not immediately available.