One more hot one, relief coming tonight

Scattered storms developed this morning over north central Kansas and are drifting into northeast Kansas. If cloud cover breaks up late this morning, we are expecting hot and humid conditions this afternoon.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Morning storms, then clearing, with a high at 97 and a heat index between 105 and 107.

Tonight: A frontal boundary will be the focus for thunderstorms. A few may produce some large hail, but heavy rain is the main threat, with a low at 72.

Tomorrow: A few morning storms, then clearing and not nearly as hot, with a high at 85.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Heat index values as high as 107. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 73.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 88.