Header Weather


83°F
Clear
Feels Like 88°
Winds SSW 14 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy98°
76°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm92°
69°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm85°
65°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy91°
67°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear92°
68°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Heat Advisory until 8:00pm on July 12, 2017

One more hot one Wednesday

by on July 12, 2017 at 5:57 AM (4 hours ago)

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY

Showers will end this morning in the counties along the Kansas-Nebraska border. No relief today for the rest of the area.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy, hot and humid, with a high at 100 and south wind from 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clear and warm, with a low at 78.

Tomorrow: Scattered afternoon storms will develop as a frontal boundary moves in from the north, with a high at 92.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 105. South southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 75.

Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 96.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.