One more hot one Wednesday

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY

Showers will end this morning in the counties along the Kansas-Nebraska border. No relief today for the rest of the area.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy, hot and humid, with a high at 100 and south wind from 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clear and warm, with a low at 78.

Tomorrow: Scattered afternoon storms will develop as a frontal boundary moves in from the north, with a high at 92.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 105. South southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 75.

Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 96.