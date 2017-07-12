One more hot one Wednesday

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY
Showers will end this morning in the counties along the Kansas-Nebraska border. No relief today for the rest of the area.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Breezy, hot and humid, with a high at 100 and south wind from 15-25 mph.
Tonight: Clear and warm, with a low at 78.
Tomorrow: Scattered afternoon storms will develop as a frontal boundary moves in from the north, with a high at 92.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 105. South southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 75.
Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 96.