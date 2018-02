One person was killed when he was hit by a train just after 5 p.m. Tuesday in Topeka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Christian K. Charay of Topeka was struck by the train near 2nd and Tecumseh.

Nineteen-year-old Clarissa L. Seeley of Topeka jumped from the bridge to avoid the train. Seeley was transported to the hospital in Topeka with serious injuries.

Authorities did not report why they were on the tracks.

No one is allowed on railroad tracks. It is considered trespassing.