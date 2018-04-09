WIBW News Now!

One more chilly day to go

by on April 9, 2018 at 5:45 AM (2 hours ago)

As long as we can endure today, spring temperatures will return soon.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy and cold this morning, with a high at 48.

Tonight: Clearing, with a low at 28.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and not as cold, with a high at 62.

Wednesday: Windy and much warmer, with a high at 75.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high at 53. North northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 27.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 69.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 81.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.