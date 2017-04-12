One more nice day before storm chances slip in

Chances of rain begin tonight, but they’ll be off and on without much of a severe weather threat, though an isolated storm can’t be ruled out.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and windy with a high at 74. South wind from 15 to 30 mph.

Tonight: A few thunderstorms possible, with the best chance in north-central Kansas and a low at 58.

Tomorrow: A few scattered afternoon storms, with a high at 75.



Thursday Night: A better chance of storms and a low at 62.



Friday: Morning showers and then windy, with a high at 75.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 75. Windy, with a south wind 7 to 17 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 57.

Tomorrow: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 72.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.