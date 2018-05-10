WIBW News Now!

One of four suspects pleads no contest in Salina homicide

by on May 10, 2018 at 3:28 PM (1 hour ago)

One of four men accused of in the death of a Salina man pleaded no contest to felony murder and kidnapping in a deal that means he could be sentenced to at least 25 years in prison.

Thirty-one-year-old Charles Rodgers agreed to the plea deal in Tuesday in the June 2017 death of 29-year-old Brandon Lee Shelby. Prosecutors say Shelby was stabbed and beaten to death and his body was left about a mile northeast of Salina.

The Salina Journal reports prosecutors say Rodgers agreed to kill Shelby for 40-year-old James Pavey. He expected to be paid with drugs or money.

Pavey and two other men, all facing first-degree murder and other charges, are awaiting trial.

