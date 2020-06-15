One of Two Stolen Alligators Found Dead
Photo courtesy of Reptile World in Manhattan
An alligator that was recently spotted near a Kansas creek has died after being caught in trap.
The 5-foot alligator is believed to be one of two stolen from a pet store in Manhattan earlier this month.
The pet store, Reptile World, said the alligator drowned after getting caught in the trap that was set out for the animal.
The alligator was trapped in the area of Wildcat Creek in Manhattan.
The second alligator that was taken from the pet store has yet to be found.
Authorities have said they don’t know whether the other alligator stolen on June 5 is also on the loose.
Reptile World’s owners acquired the alligators as rescues from homes in Kansas City and Manhattan.
The animals are illegal to own in the city without a special license.