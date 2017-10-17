WIBW News Now!

One of the officers involved in Garden City shooting identified

by on October 17, 2017 at 10:52 AM (3 hours ago)

An officer involved in the shooting death of a Garden City man has been identified.

In a media release Monday, the Garden City Police Department identified Master Patrol Officer Roger Montez as being involved in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Cristino Umana-Garcia that took place October 5. MPO Montez has served with the Garden City Police since 2008.

A deputy from the Finney County Sheriff’s Office also fired at Umana-Garcia. That deputy has not been identified yet.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation continues its work on the case.

There are also ongoing internal investigations from both the Finney County Sheriff’s Office and Garden City Police. No more information was released Monday.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.