One person critically injured in shooting at Dept. of Revenue office in Wichita

A man under investigation by the Kansas Department of Revenue opened fire inside the agency’s Wichita office on Tuesday, leaving one person critically injured.

Wichita Public Information Officer Charley Davidson says the suspect reportedly entered an area of the building that housed the Revenue Department’s taxation division around 2:30 p.m. and shot a state employee multiple times.

The 35-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Davidson says that prior to the shooting, officials with the Revenue department and Sedgwick County Civil Service were at the suspect’s home in reference to an ongoing investigation. The victim may have been one of those officials.

An anonymous source with knowledge of the investigation tells WIBW News Now the suspect owned approximately $200,000 in taxes.

Davidson says police were able to quickly identify and locate the suspect. He was arrested without incident near his home, less than four miles from the scene of the shooting. He was taken into custody about 30 minutes after the shooting was reported.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Police believe this was not a random incident and there are no other suspects thought to be involved.

A statement issued by Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback identified the victim as Courtney Holloway. The news release adds confirms that Holloway was at the suspect’s home Tuesday morning. He was there to perform an asset seizure.

“This is a state employee who was doing his job and enforcing the law. I ask everyone to join Mary [Brownback] and I in praying for Courtney and his family,” stated Brownback. “I’m thankful for Courtney’s work and thankful for the police officers who apprehended the suspect.”

The tax office at Twin Lakes where the shooting took place will be closed for the rest of the week.

Revenue Secretary Sam Williams called the shooting a “shocking event for our KDOR family.”

Counseling resources are being provided for KDOR employees.

Photo via Wichita Police Department Facebook