One person dead after vehicle was struck by farm sprayer in Reno County

July 10, 2017

One person is dead and another injured after their vehicle was struck by a farm sprayer in Reno County on Saturday. 

Robert Lee and Janice Lee of Hutchinson were driving eastbound on Highway K61.

“The vehicle was hit by a farm sprayer that had crossed into the intersection of highway,” said Eric De La Cruz, a Patrol Deputy from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office.  “Both people were trapped.”

Both were trapped until the fire department and the EMS were able to remove Robert from the vehicle.  Janice Lee was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center. 

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office reports that the farm sprayer, driven by Heath Bergkamp of Arlington, failed to yield at the stop sign of an intersection when it struck the side of the Chevy Equinox driven by Robert Lee.

Bergkamp reported no injuries.  Robert Lee was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.  Janice Lee was 76 years old. 