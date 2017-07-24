One person injured in SW Topeka apartment fire

An early morning fire at a southwest Topeka apartment building forced residents to evacuate and sent one person to the hospital.

The fire at Fairlawn Green Apartments, near SW 21st and Fairlawn, was reported around 3:45 a.m. Monday, according to Battalion Chief Chris Herrera.

The fire started in a second-story unit inside a building in the northwest corner of the apartment complex. Flames spread from the apartment into an attic space on the north side of the building.

Herrera says the second-floor hallway of the building quickly filled with smoke, making escape difficult for some residents.

One person was taken from the scene to a local hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. The victim’s injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

Herrera says everyone else was able to get outside without injury.

“The guys did go in and rescue a few pets that they brought out,” Herrera said. “They had to give oxygen to some of them.”

Herrera says crews and investigators will be on the scene until at least mid-morning.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.