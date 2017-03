A single-car crash north of Holton has left one person dead.

Sheriff Tim Morse says deputies located the accident near 262nd and US Highway 75 early Tuesday morning.

Authorities believe the car had been northbound on US Highway 75 and went left of center where it landed in a field. The driver was thrown from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol are handling the investigation.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time.