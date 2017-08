An officer-involved shooting in Junction City is under investigation.

Lt. Tricia Giordano says police were doing a welfare check at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 blockĀ of Caroline Avenue, near a local Walmart.

Giordano says one person was killed, but could not comment on their identity.

Several police officers were involved in the incident. None were injured.

The KBI will take the lead on the investigation, according to Giordano.

No additional details will be released at this time.