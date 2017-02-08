One person killed in three-vehicle crash on US Highway 24

Authorities say one person was killed in a Wednesday morning crash on US Highway 24 west of Clay Center.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner says the three-vehicle crash involving a commercial motor vehicle and two passenger cars occurred around 7 a.m.

Gardner says there were no passengers in any of the vehicles involved. Details regarding the person killed, including which vehicle they were driving, were not immediately known.

The other two crash victims were injured, but are expected to survive.

Gardner says there were reports of ice on the roadway Wednesday morning, but it has yet to be determined whether the conditions were a factor in the accident.

The severity of the crash, along with gasoline leaking from the commercial vehicle, forced authorities to close US Highway 24.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, KHP’s accident investigation team was still at the scene. No word yet on when the highway will reopen.

Additional details will be released once the investigation is complete.