One person sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries in Lawrence stabbing
NEWS RELEASE FROM LAWRENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Just after 2:00 p.m., officers from the Lawrence Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of W. 25th Street in reference to an unknown emergency. Upon their arrival, they discovered two victims who had sustained injuries consistent with a sharp object.
One male victim was transported via helicopter to an area hospital with life-threating injuries and remains in critical condition. A female victim was treated at the scene.
A 31-year-old black male was arrested on charges of battery, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and interference with a law enforcement officer.
At this time, investigators continue to process the scene, and the circumstances surrounding this incident are unknown.
We will provide more information as it becomes available.