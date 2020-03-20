      Weather Alert

One person sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries in Lawrence stabbing

Mar 20, 2020 @ 6:51pm

NEWS RELEASE FROM LAWRENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Just after 2:00 p.m., officers from the Lawrence Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of W. 25th Street in reference to an unknown emergency. Upon their arrival, they discovered two victims who had sustained injuries consistent with a sharp object. 

One male victim was transported via helicopter to an area hospital with life-threating injuries and remains in critical condition. A female victim was treated at the scene. 

A 31-year-old black male was arrested on charges of battery, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and interference with a law enforcement officer. 

At this time, investigators continue to process the scene, and the circumstances surrounding this incident are unknown. 

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

