One seriously injured in Osage County crash that shut down US-75

by on March 22, 2017 at 8:34 AM (1 hour ago)

One person has been life-flighted to an area hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Osage County.

Sheriff Laurie Dunn says the crash occurred before 8 a.m. Wednesday on US Highway 75 near East 189th Street involved a van and a semi. The driver of the van was seriously injured.

Southbound Highway 75 was shut down from 189th Street to US Highway 56 for at least 30 minutes following the crash. 

Dunn says one of the vehicles rear-ended the other. She did not have any additional details.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is at the scene to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they are provided.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle